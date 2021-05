Delaware County commissioners are adding even more trail mileage in one of the area’s most traffic-intensive business districts. The county has announced 1.5 miles of new trail added to several miles of recent county-built trails in the growing business district in the northwest corner of Muncie, north of McGalliard Road. The new stretch of trail—which ceremoniously broke ground on May 13—will be built along Fox Ridge Lane, reports the Muncie Journal.