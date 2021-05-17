Monday, 5/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds Hoosier taxpayers to file and pay their individual income tax returns by today. Individuals who are not able to file by May 17 can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted.

Several wondered what was happening last Thursday in Muncie, as many unmarked police vehicles swooped into a Dollar General – Terry Smith Jr., 34, of Bluffton, was captured by Fort Wayne police detectives, accompanied by Muncie officers and Indiana State Police. Police allege Smith killed Tiffany I. Ferris, 34, of Decatur, last Sunday night in a motel room along Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

Vax-up: mask-off. Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks following last week’s CDC mask update.

Response has been low, so far. It’s only been allowed since Thursday, but anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine – and statewide response has been low for the new age category. For now, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital is one of the only health facilities in Delaware County that offers the Pfizer vaccine according to the Delaware County Health Department. Some pharmacies may also have Pfizer available; please confirm with the pharmacy when booking. To schedule a vaccine, visit OurShot.in.gov or call 211.

Hurley Goodall has died at age 93. The Faulkner Mortuary said he died Wednesday at his Muncie home. He was a 1945 graduate of Central High School and U.S. Army veteran, in 1958 became Muncie’s second African-American firefighter. A dozen years later, he won election as the first Black citizen to serve on the city school board. In 1978, the Democrat was elected to the first of seven two-year terms in the Indiana House of Representatives. A memorial service will be held at a future date, according to his obituary.

For the first time since 2014, Wapahani won the Delaware County baseball championship.

Travel Agencies were hit hard by the pandemic and remain in critical condition financially. The SAVE Act H.R. 2120 would make travel agencies eligible for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Change.org shared a petition last week, and it can be viewed, and signed from a link on our Local News page now. http://chng.it/6T4bMHDcT2

Middle school bowling semi states were held over the weekend: Cowan’s team placed 3rd and advanced. Several singles also placed well! State is this Saturday at championship lanes in Anderson.