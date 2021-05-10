Monday, 5/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It’s a myth. So says Economist Michael Hicks, the Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University says the April jobs report provided two very strong indications of the economy, both suggesting that propulsion myths about labor markets are mistaken. He says the biggest shock of this jobs report was wage growth with the hospitality and leisure areas experiencing good wage growth since last month, and he says the data says we are NOT facing a labor shortage, which he calls a myth.

Found Friday. In a release that evening from ISP, Mikaela Grace Estes has been located and is safe. Officer spoke to her, and verified she is safe and have no reason to believe she was taken from Indiana against her will. Estes had been reported missing from Henry County on Saturday May 1st. Investigators are not releasing Estes’ location in order to protect her privacy.

On Friday, the BSU Trustees approved the following for the next academic year: all classes will return to traditional instruction and scheduling, with limited exceptions. The University will implement a traditional academic calendar for Summer 2021 and the next academic year, including Fall break, Thanksgiving break, and Spring break. Housing and Residence Life will implement a traditional plan, informed by public health guidance, for students living on campus.

Anderson University has announced that it is resuming its dual credit LAUNCH and Early STEM programs, now including early business, early education, and early nursing.

This week in Hoosier history, in 1869, Indiana ratified the 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The third and last of the “Reconstruction Amendments,” the amendment prohibits the denial of voting rights based upon race or skin color. Indiana was the 14th state to approve the measure.

After only one weather delay, Cardinals are ready for the workforce. Aside from chilly temperatures, and a brief weather delay Friday night, Ball State held 5 weekend in-person ceremonies for approximately 3,500 graduates, according to a release from BSU. Saturday’s all day sunshine provided for an incredible backdrop – and we are all thankful that Sunday’s rainy weather was not one day earlier.

This Saturday, the Indiana Run for the Fallen will arrive in the Muncie area. The 3-day, 140 mile run to honor and remember the Hoosier men and women who have lost their lives in the war on terror begins Friday in Ft. Wayne. Gold star families are at each mile marker along the way. Indiana Honor and Remember chapter president, Don Finnegan will be a guest on WLBC later this week.

From Friday afternoon: someone in southern Indiana became rich! The Hoosier Lottery says someone is the owner of a CASH 5 ticket that’s worth more than 788-thousand dollars. The ticket was purchased at a Chuckles Food Mart.

In a paid ad through the Muncie Chamber last week, premium office space is available for business start up’s. For info, go to InnovationConnector.com.

Alexandria is hiring lifeguards for the community pool. Applications at the Mayor’s office. We are told that the Muncie pool is planning to open Memorial Day weekend, and plans for be open 7 days a week – weather permitting.

Traffic was backed up in downtown South Bend on Friday afternoon…thanks to a gas station. People were rushing to the new Exxon at the corner of Douglas Road and Highway 23, as it celebrated its grand opening by selling gas for just 99 cents per gallon.