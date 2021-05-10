Crist Receives Excellence In Teaching Award

Melissa Crist, an English and journalism teacher at Daleville Junior/Senior High School, was named the winner of this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award, distributed by Ball Brothers Foundation. The award—which includes grant money for the winner’s district, school and classroom ($5,000 each), as well as for the winning teacher’s own professional development ($2,500)—annually recognizes one Delaware County teacher who “uses unique approaches to motivate their students by creating authentic learning experiences,” according to the foundation’s website.