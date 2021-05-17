Muncie Community Schools has named Megan Jercha and Isaac Denniston Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
The Star Press reports Jercha teaches fourth-grade at North View Elementary, is the district’s primary Teacher of the Year, grades K-5. Denniston, a choir teacher at Northside Middle School, is its secondary Teacher of the Year, grades 6-12.
MCS Names Teachers Of The Year
