Construction is officially underway on The Oliver in downtown Yorktown. The Muncie Journal reports town officials, Rebar Development, and project partners broke ground on the $6 million mixed-use project adjacent to the new Civic Green late Friday afternoon. An important part of the Town of Yorktown’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan, The Oliver brings housing as well as retail, office, and restaurant space to the area. The Oliver is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022.