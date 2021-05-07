MCS Celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day

Muncie Community Schools and its food service partner, Chartwells K12, is celebrating National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize the district’s team of essential cooks, chefs, dietitians and food service workers who have served more than 1.1 million meals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Friday. Over the past 14 months, rain or shine, Muncie lunch heroes rolled up their sleeves, put on their masks and got to work serving meals to students through emergency feeding programs, bus deliveries and special pick-up sites in addition to the work done in MCS cafeterias every day.