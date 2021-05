Sentencing for a man wounded in a 2017 shootout in a Muncie apartment building . The Star Press reports 29 year old Jamel L. Roane pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. He was shot “multiple times” in the stairwell of an apartment building along North Rosewood Avenue on Jan. 28, 2017 after he apparently tried to buy pot from a man with fake money and then tried to rob him at gunpoint. He was sentenced to home detention.