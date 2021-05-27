DWNTWN WKNDS For Spring And Summer

This summer, visitors to downtown Muncie will find something new and exciting to do every weekend. Now through August, DWNTWN WKNDS will offer new events each week, including live music, movies and more. The Muncie Journal reports

DWNTWN WKNDS include events on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday each week. The events range from family-friendly activities to 21+ events. Almost all of the events are free.