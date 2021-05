A car show in downtown Muncie will be held this Saturday, May 22nd at Adams and Walnut streets. Registration is from 11:00am-5:00pm. The 5 Speeds Band will play from 3:30-6:30pm Cackle Cars will fire their engines at 12:30 and again throughout the day with the last fire up at 9:00pm As of right now there are 25 merchandise vendors and 4 food vendors signed up for the event.