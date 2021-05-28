Authorities Seek Public

An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a 28 year-old Atlantic City man and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of a vehicle of interest in the homicide.

At 8:00 a.m., on May 19, 2021, the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to the area of the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City after officers of the Atlantic City Police Department had located Jahmil Greenidge with a gunshot wound. Greenidge was deceased at the scene when officers arrived. Prior to the homicide, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the vicinity that is believed to be a newer model, black Hyundai Sonata, with tinted windows. The vehicle may possibly have a white, temporary, license plate registration tag.