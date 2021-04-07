Wednesday, 4/7/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

More of the Old Normal coming back. As WLBC’s been reporting for several weeks, the Delaware County fair will be back this year. The 4-H portion is July 12-21. The Midway open July 19-24. The Queen contest will be at 7 p.m. June 12 at Muncie Central High School. Applications are available at delawarecountyfair.net. As we also reported, the Jay County fair is back – and several others will likely follow suit.

Down from last Wednesday at IUBMH in Muncie, now only 11 COVID positive inpatients, with only 1 on a ventilator. They still do have designated COVID units, as opposed to the shut down’s of units at Anderson hospitals.

It didn’t take long for the revived Task Force to make a difference: five people were arrested last week, three on dealing charges, in a Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force investigation. In the early morning hours of April 2, members of the Muncie Police Department’s SWAT team served a search warrant at a home, in the 900 block of West 14th Street, where Tosha Raynae Lambert and Larry Ken Brooks Jr. had been staying, according to the Muncie newspaper. Investigators recovered 54 grams of meth, nearly 30 grams of a substance believed to be heroin, two handguns, a set of digital scales and about $8,000 in cash. All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Jay today, and several more this week – free food distributions by Second harvest Food Bank ECI – all at 10 a.m.: Thursday at Muncie Mall and the Blackford County Fairgrounds. Friday its Winchester and New Castle.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced recently that the deadline for homeowners to submit new applications for mortgage assistance through Indiana’s Hardest Hit Fund (HHF) is May 3. Visit 877gethope.org or call 1-877-GET-HOPE. Indiana was one of 19 states that received money to help homeowners avoid foreclosure because of the 2009 housing crisis.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Indiana. April is also Autism Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

It’s a Baby Food Giveaway. Over 300 boxes of beach nut baby food will be given to families that need it the most. Today at 5 p.m., A Voice for Kids Inc. will be meeting in the empty lot on Madison across from the Muncie Public Housing Authority, at 701 S Madison St, Muncie.

Madison County said no more mandate, but the Anderson Mayor seems to be saying slow down. He’s finally opening the City Building which has been closed for a year according to the Herald Bulletin, but masks and temperature taking is still required. There are those that say he’s punishing employees who refuse to get the COVID shot, too – not allowing them paid time off if they get the VID.

Parents and caregivers of young children can enroll their students in Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) kindergarten and pre-kindergarten programs this week during a series of in-person registration events. If you aren’t able to attend one of these sessions can still enroll their students online at EnrollinMCS.org.

The NCAA tourney wasn’t the only game in Indy: BSU’s T-com Lecturer Tim Underhill told WLBC Radio News in an email, he worked for ESPN2 on 72 games in three days of the 3X3U basketball event. Former Ball State Basketball starter Tahjai Teague is a national champion. His team, the B1GMaction won the whole thing.

They did it before, and they’re doing it again. Union Missionary Baptist Church, and New Beginnings Church will once again help thousands in a food giveaway scheduled for Sunday, April 11. From noon-5 p.m., or until food runs out, in the church’s parking lot at 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Each box will contain enough food to feed a family for three to five days. The two churches hope to continue giving away food every month, and are looking to partner with local grocers in future giveaways.

From a social media post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate three members of the Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding service and their promotions. Matt Kubiak was promoted to the rank of Corporal, Dave Williams to Sergeant, and Jason Walker to Lieutenant.

The Holiday Inn Express Muncie is looking for qualified candidates to fill multiple positions. Tomorrow (April 8, 2021) from 10:00am to 4:00pm learn about, and apply for jobs – on the spot interviews will take place for qualified candidates.