City Workers Returning To City Building In Anderson

Employees of the City of Anderson are returning to the city building after being gone for nearly a year. The Herald Bulletin reports there will be limited access to the public at all city-owned facilities starting on April 12. Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is urging all city employees to receive the coronavirus vaccination. Employees that voluntarily choose not to be vaccinated will not be granted paid time off and will be required to use sick and vacation time for work missed because of the coronavirus.