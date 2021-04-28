Wednesday, 4/28/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Neighborhood shot clinics. Open Door Health Services is bringing COVID-19 vaccination clinics to two Muncie neighborhoods. Earthstone Terrace from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Southern Pines from 2-5 p.m. Open to any community member age 18 or older, with NO appointment needed. Moderna, as well as a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be available.

No one was hurt, but dozens of Ball State students are without homes after that Monday night fire….Firefighters were called to The District on Bethel Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. The fire left the building without a portion of its roof and there is severe water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Fort Wayne music festival has been canceled…again. Organizers have pulled the plug on this year’s Middle Waves Festival. The two-day festival usually features bands from various backgrounds on three stages. Organizers hope to bring the festival back next year.

Visiting Ball State tomorrow: the anti-abortion group Created Equal is conducting a campus and urban tour traveling to 7 states to display large signs depicting abortion, as their press release states, “to engage students in conversation about this human injustice.” During other outreaches they have faced problems with administration attempting to censor content. WLBC reached out for a comment from BSU’s VP Director of Marketing and Communications, Kathy Wolfe, and she wrote, “Ball State is aware…of the group…that has been on campus in the past. The display will be located on public property at the corner of West Riverside Avenue and North McKinley Avenue on Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. That location does not require them to reserve the space from Ball State.”

If you missed the “Pink Supermoon” earlier this week, you’ll have one more chance this year. The full moon will appear bigger than normal because of its closer proximity to Earth right now. The next and only other chance this year will be May 26.