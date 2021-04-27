Tuesday, 4/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

More getting back to the “old normal…”

Two Indiana schools are on Fortune Education’s list of The Best Online MBA Programs…IU’s Kelley School of Business came in at number two, while the University of Southern Indiana came in at number 22. The rankings were based on questionnaires completed by schools and other data. Fortune’s number-one slot went to the online MBA program at UNC-Chapel Hill.

As you know, Indiana will be getting a large chunk of Federal money via the President Biden stimulus effort

That’s Republican Indiana District 32 Representative Tony Cook, yesterday in the WLBC Radio News Zoom room

He also commented on what he called historic increases in K-12 school funding. More, in later newscasts.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opened for the season on Saturday. According to ABC21, the zoo is “strongly recommending” face masks and social distancing, but is not requiring it. At this point, there are no capacity limits at the zoo either.

Nobody home. Anderson police officers were looking for someone believed to be inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets Monday morning, but after a nearly two-hour standoff, officers found the home to be empty. Police said they were looking for an armed and dangerous person at the home, but he left prior to their arrival.

Vaccines are being required for many activities and you can add going on one of the Honor Flights to that list. Honor Flight of Southern Indiana says on its Facebook page that even though all flights are grounded until at least August15, that when they resume, everyone who goes on one of the trips will be required to have had their shot or shots. The Honor Flight program takes veterans, especially World War II and Korean War veterans, to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials and monuments.

As we reported earlier, former Vice President Mike Pence get a pacemaker recently, and yesterday we asked his brother Greg how he was doing – and this story was shared from surgery day

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at the Anderson University Flagship, 2705 Enterprise Drive, today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Becky Gilmore at 765-585-0757 for an appointment or visit redcrossblood.org.

Anderson University is set to host its annual Scholars’ Day today, from noon to 2 p.m. in the lobby of Reardon Auditorium. The event, which is in its 12th year, allows the AU community and beyond to celebrate AU students’ original research and scholarship.