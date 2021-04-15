Police Say Man Sold Drugs To Informant

Police say a Muncie man sold heroin to an informant with the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force…twice. 29 year old

Darius James Walker is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug. He allegedly sold a total of 1.6 grams of the drug, for $200, to an informant on Feb. 2 and March 11, at his home in the 600 block of South Wolfe Street. Police say at the time of his arrest, Walker had Xanax pills hidden in one of his socks.