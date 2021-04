A New Castle man died Monday night when his SUV flew off Interstate 70 onto Round Barn Road. The Star Press reports 44 year old James Cotner, was driving his SUV on I-70 when the SUV left the roadway and went into the median, then vaulted over an embankment, flew off the overpass across Round Barn Road and struck the bridge abutment. The vehicle caught fire and Cotner was pronounced dead at the scene.