Monday, 4/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

It’s COVID make-up week. This is Spring Homecoming Week at BSU

President Mearns – the Spring football game is Saturday, with the MAC and Arizona Bowl Champs – need a free ticket in advance of the 11 a.m. game.

As reported last week, Delaware County has remained blue on the Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics map. Since last week, Delaware County has reported 0 new deaths, and a 4.5% positivity rate. Read more about this story in our free MuncieJournal.com.

The stadium for one Indiana college football team will be filled to the max this season. Purdue plans to operate Ross-Ade Stadium at full capacity for the 2021-22 season. The stadium can seat just over 57,000 people – first home game is Sept. 4 against Oregon State.

$33,807 – that was raised during an online event last week for the Boys and Girls Club of Muncie, according to Jason Neman, to go towards Summer Camp programs providing kids and teens a safe, fun and educational experience for 7 weeks.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming Indianapolis Indians homestand against Toledo will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28. The Indians plan to operate at 25% capacity through the end of May.

AU says Sky Cramer, 2023, a sophomore cinema and media arts major at Anderson University, will be working for none other than the Indianapolis Indians.

Big stuff happening in Yorktown

That’s Manager Pete Olson, from last week’s in-studio interview with WLBC’s Steve Lindell.

When around 135,000 people attend this year’s Indy 500, it will become the largest attendance at a sporting event during the pandemic. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles knows the entire world will be watching if they can pull it off with no issues, and he’s confident they can. If you’d rather stay home, you will HEAR the Race right here – on 104.1 HD1 WLBC.

Emma Thorp ’21, from Zionsville High School and now a senior political science major with a minor in Spanish, has recently been selected as the 2021 scholarship recipient of the Anderson University Law Scholar program — a partnership between Anderson University and the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

APD Cops are still looking into an 18-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Anderson.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her husband have sold their northern Indiana home to a University of Notre Dame professor as their large family prepares for a move to the Washington, D.C., area.

The first Indianapolis Indians home game is Tuesday, May 11. But there will be baseball at Victory Field before that. On Friday, May 7, the Indians will host two high school games. The two other minor league teams in Indiana — Fort Wayne and South Bend — have been also been hosting high school and college games this spring.

Chicago media is reminding, if they’re calling someone in Indiana, people calling 219 and 574 area codes are encouraged to use the full ten digit area code. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission said the change is necessary to add the new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Starting on July 16, 2022, anyone who calls 988 will be connected with a suicide prevention counselor. Before that, you can reach the suicide hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Bloomington-based Oliver Winery has been bought by a New York company. During 2020, they sold more than 700,000 cases, which is about 1.8 million gallons of wine. NexPhase is now new owners.

Last week, when WLBC’s Steve Lindell spoke to Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns, we mentioned a Spring Football game comparison: BSU will allow fans this Saturday at the 11 a.m. event, but Notre Dame has shut out all of their fans. Mearns offered a comparison