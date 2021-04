Police say speeds exceeded 80 miles per hour when a Muncie man, wanted on arrest warrants issued in Madison County, led police on a pursuit. A Muncie officer ran 38 year old Phil Rodriguez’s license plate and found out he was wanted for escape counts and failing to register as a sex offender. Officers ultimately took him into custody in Heekin Park. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.