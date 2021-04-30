Area Principal Honored

Wes-Del Community Schools announces that Mr. Adam Perdue, Wes-Del Middle/High School principal, has been named the 2021 Indiana Association of School Principals District 6 “High School Principal of the Year.” Wes-Del superintendent, Kyle Mealy says Perdue has worked tirelessly to bring innovative ideas and programming to the middle/high school, and he continues to build upon the vision of Wes-Del Community Schools. Mr. Perdue will be honored at the 2021 IASP Fall Principals conference in Indianapolis.