It’s 68 years behind bars for a Yorktown man in connection with a fatal shooting. 32 year old Justin Bennett was found guilty of murder in the February 2020 slaying of Chase Woolums, a 24-year-old Muncie man who was gunned down in the parking lot of the southside Walmart store. The Star Press reports Woolums — at the time armed with a 20-inch metal bar — was shot in the back with a .38-caliber handgun as he ran from Bennett’s pickup truck, apparently after realizing the Yorktown man had a gun.