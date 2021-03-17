Wednesday, 3/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Another group of Hoosiers allowed to sign up. As we told you first yesterday morning, residents 45 and older are now allowed to make an appointment for COVID vaccines. Today’s 2:30 p.m. Governor Briefing will likely discuss that, and hopefully more positive progress in our state.

The Taylor University Board of Trustees announced yesterday, the election of D. Michael Lindsay, Ph.D., as its next President. The appointment comes after an international search led by the University’s Presidential Search Committee (PSC).

It ended Monday: the moratorium preventing disconnects. CenterPoint Energy wants to remind its customers who have received a disconnect notice or need bill payment assistance are urged to contact the company online or call 1-800-227-1376 to make payment arrangements.

An early proclamation: Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour has proclaimed April 4 – 10 as Library Week.

Eastern Indiana Works Executive Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 23rd at 9:00 am has been cancelled – no reason was given. The next Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27th at 9:00 am.

Yesterday at 8 a.m., they made it official: the Jay County Fair Board announced the 2021 fair entertainment acts! Christian music artist Jordan Feliz on July 14th – and on Friday July 17th country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Sammy Kershaw. The concerts will take place at the Jay County Fairgrounds in Portland.

The NCAA is sending home six referees home from March Madness after one tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The NCAA said in a statement that one game official tested positive and five others were identified as exposure risks because they were in close contact with the ref for an extended period of time.

It’s being called a “Virtual Kitchen Table Conversation” for small group conversations facilitated by the Steering Committee of Muncie Action Plan members, to pose questions and test ideas with friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Zoom sessions will be held March 24th – 3:00 – 4:00 PM, March 29th – 7:00 – 8:00 PM, and March 30th – 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Applications for Ball State Spring graduation are due March 22. Every student must apply to graduate, even if you don’t plan to attend a ceremony. For more information on how to apply: BSU.edu.

A bill authorizing delivery robots in Indiana is on its way to Governor Holcomb. Purdue has used robots for campus food deliveries for a couple of years, and FedEx and Amazon use them in a handful of cities for short-haul deliveries of items like auto parts and medication. The Senate has given final approval to a bill making clear those robots are allowed on sidewalks and crosswalks.

Beech Grove Cemetery IN Muncie will begin its annual spring cleanup on April 5. Cemetery lot owners and families are asked to remove from grave sites any items they would like to keep before that time. Any decorations that remain on April 5, will be removed at the discretion of the cemetery staff.