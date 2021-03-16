Arrest Made After Man Attacked Over Money

A Muncie man was attacked and beaten by four men intending to rob him, say police. The Star Press reports those involved in the March 11 incident were likely disappointed to learn their victim had only $3. One of the suspects, 18 year old Wesley Conley was arrested on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal mischief. The victim says he was giving Conley a ride for $15 when three other men approached his vehicle and began to assault him. The victim suffered face and head injuries.