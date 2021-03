United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties invites its donors, partners, and other community stakeholders to join them in celebrating a remarkable fundraising campaign on April 1 – in conjunction with Muncie’s First Thursday at the Commons, reports the Muncie Journal. The celebration will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. with an in-person concert downtown. To keep everyone safe, masks and social distancing will be required following CDC and local health department guidelines.