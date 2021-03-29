Monday, 3/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Madison county murder trial. The trial of 21 year old Orlando Sutton will start today in Circuit Court Division 3. Sutton faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury in the 2018 killing of Bryce Patterson.

This Thursday, all are invited to Muncie’s First Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a live concert at Canan Commons, to celebrate the conclusion of another successful United Way fund campaign. Masks and social distancing will be required. For the all-downtown monthly event, there will also be artists and more at Mad Jax, as well as other business and gallery locations.

Still working at the Indiana Statehouse on what powers our Governor should have, or not, for Emergency Declarations

A famous singer will be performing at the Final Four in Indianapolis Saturday night

Miley Cyrus will do a “Tribute to Frontline Heroes” concert, in between the first and second games at Lucas Oil Stadium, performing several of her hit songs.

Ball State University’s Board of Trustees approved a proposal during Friday’s meeting to dedicate a state nature preserve

President Geoffrey S. Mearns told WLBC’s Steve Lindell last week in the Zoom Room that it’s located along the Missisinewa River corridor in a predominantly agricultural and unincorporated area in northern Delaware County.

If you’ve never been to The Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, it’s something to check off your list. Rob Connett reports on the man who gets to give the tours

For the rest of March Madness, The Hoosier Gym is open 9-5 Monday through Saturday, and Noon-5 on Sundays.

Horseshoe Casino in Hammond is in some big trouble for letting an underage teenager onto the gaming floor multiple times. The Indiana Gaming Commission fined the casino $100,000 after the 18-year-old repeatedly entered the casino with a fake ID to play blackjack and place sports bets. Records show although the electronic system confirmed the ID to be authentic, security officers still let him in on ten different days

Save the date for the Cardinal Varsity Club Golf Classic, benefitting student athletes at Ball State: June 28, at Delaware Country Club. Morning & Afternoon Flights – get with Kevin at CVC.

Let your voice be heard. A proposal to relocate the Muncie YMCA to Tuhey Park is included in a draft parks and recreation master plan created by the city. IPR noticed that in a 61-page draft, Tuhey Park is not listed in a five-year “priority action” schedule for some improvements. The Muncie Parks and Recreation Board is asking for public comment on the plan at its next meeting – Thursday, April 1st at 6:00 pm at City Hall. It’ll be streamed on Facebook Live, but the board will not be answering questions or comments from that live stream.

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.0 percent for February, and the national rate is 6.2 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Cars were turning laps on the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday. IndyCar says they were having a few drivers test new hybrid technology. The test was likely a step towards rolling out twin-turbo charged hybrid engines to be used in the series in the future.

Money might be on the way to help certain kinds of Indiana businesses

Two dogs were revived with donated K-9 oxygen masks after they were pulled from a house fire. On Facebook, the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department said they used donated K-9 oxygen masks to help two dogs affected by smoke inhalation. Both dogs were unresponsive when rescued by firefighters, but are now doing alright.

Funeral services for Vanetta Diane Brown will be held Wednesday, at 1:00 pm at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Customers of Cheers Tavern in Muncie knew her as Momma V – according to a social media post, the business will have a friends and family gathering later in the day.

Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour will participate in a town hall discussion April 10 as part of the fourth-annual Benjamin V. Cohen Peace Conference. Held virtually on April 9-10, with registration ending April 5. Pricing and additional information can be found at the link posted on our Local News Page now. The town hall begins at 10 a.m.