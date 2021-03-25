Thursday, 3/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

More on the “mandate” – and the end of it. The end of Indiana’s mask mandate starting April 6th doesn’t mean the end of masks. While the state is still recommending masks, at least six counties, including Marion County, have their own mask orders, and businesses can still require them.

July 4th might seem like a long time from now, but the Muncie show is funded already

Prairie Creek’s show is July 3rd, and the Muncie Central High School tradition will happen on July 4th – sponsored by WLBC, and Woof Boom Radio – it’s the Set the Night to Music Fireworks show.

Ten years ago most of the state’s Democratic representatives got in their cars and drove 128 miles to Urbana, Illinois. Chris Davis reports on why they stayed there, in a motel, for nearly six weeks

More coverage now from our interview this week with Race Director Brian Myrick – for Ironman Muncie, and Ironman Indiana on Oct. 2nd

The economic impact is tremendously powerful, and the attention directed will be a huge, positive boost to the local economy.

The city of Anderson has written off more than $710,000 in unpaid utility bills from 2019. The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday voted to write-off the unpaid electric, water, sewer, storm water and trash bills as recommended by City Controller Doug Whitham. The Herald Bulletin reported that no decision has been made about 2020 unpaid bills.

The Indiana Republican State Central Committee unanimously reelected Kyle Hupfer to a second 4-year term as state party chairman this week. The Indiana GOP’s release stated that under Chairman Hupfer’s leadership, the Party has smashed party fundraising records and achieved a level of electoral success unprecedented by a political organization in state history.

WLBC Program note: tomorrow at about 8:50 a.m., our You’re Talking and WLBC’s Listening segment will feature the US Small Business Administration – with a conversation about their work, and the importance of small business in all of our communities.

Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff, to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Boulder, CO. Businesses and residents to both fly flags at half-staff until sunset on March 27.

A lot of people REALLY want their shots. How eager are you to get the COVID vaccine? Would you give something up to get your shot right now? A new survey says more than one out of four Americans would give up alcohol for a year if it meant they could get their vaccine tomorrow. Other things Americans are willing to give up? 23% said Netflix, 22% said video games or watching sports.

COVID shots Saturday in Muncie, and no pre-registration through the state website. You must meet current eligibility guidelines as indicated by the Indiana State Department of Health, bring personal ID. All COVID-19 vaccines are FREE. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., first come first served at Meridian School Clinic at Southside Middle School, and Meridian Health Pediatrics 205 N. Tillotson Ave.

If you got angry about something at work and walked off the job, you probably shouldn’t expect to get paid. Ten years ago in Indiana, your Democratic lawmakers in the House walked out, and they did get paid

Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler was in the statehouse then – and he made the trip out of state, too.

Though Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s loss was not cited, Caesar’s Entertainment, filed a federal lawsuit on March 19 against more than 30 insurance companies in seeking damages for loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Herald Bulletin says Caesar’s claims it “suffered significant business interruption losses at its properties, which through the course of the pandemic have mounted to more than $2 billion and are continuing.” The lawsuit claims, that “despite Caesars paying more than $25 million in premiums to secure a top of the line, all-risk policy portfolio providing more than $3.4 billion in coverage limits, the Defendant All Risk Insurers have failed to pay a single penny for the business interruption at Caesars’ properties.”

The NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis is not the only college basketball in the state. The NCAA Division Two men’s basketball championship begins today with the Elite Eight at Evansville’s Ford Center. The Final Four is Thursday, and the action wraps up with the national championship game on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby tickets go on sale Friday. This year’s event will be at a reduced capacity, but organizers say they hope at least 30-thousand people will be allowed inside Churchill Downs. All reserved seats for both the Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be all-inclusive, so people don’t have to wait in line or handle cash. Tickets start at 600-dollars and are sold in sets of six.