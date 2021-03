There will be a pair of vaccination clinics this Saturday offered through Meridian Health Services. The Star Press reports the clinics will operate as both drive-thru and walk-up sites 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Meridian’s Southside Middle School clinic, 1601 E. 26th St., and Meridian Health Pediatrics, 205 N. Tillotson Ave. Those taking part in the event must meet the state’s current vaccine eligibility of age 40 and older, or fit into other eligible categories.