Police say a Muncie teenager has been arrested in the slayings of three Michigan men found shot to death in a northside apartment. The Star Press reports 18 year old Chandler Willard Harris II is being held without bond , charged with murder and robbery. Police found the bodies of the three victims in an apartment in the Elgin Manor Apartments complex, 2533 N. Elgin St. on February 19th. They had been shot to death.