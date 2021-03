13 years in prison for a Muncie man who struck and killed a local motorcyclist. The Star Press reports 65 year old Rickey Lee Griffin pleaded guilty in January to leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in death. Muncie police said Griffin was intoxicated last May 3 when he struck from behind a motorcycle operated by 68-year-old Charles C. Brown of Muncie. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Madison Street at the time of the accident.