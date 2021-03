65 years behind bars for a man in Madison Circuit Court in conneciton with the death of an infant girl. The Herald Bulletin reports, 28 year old Zachary Foor drew that sentence in the March 2020 death of Emmarie Pablo. A judge denied the motion to rescind the plea agreement, stating there were no grounds to rescind the guilty plea. Prosecutors say the two conspired to hide what happened on day the girl died.