Friday, 3/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

The Heroes of Henry County: earlier this week, the New Castle-Henry County Chamber of Commerce saluted front line workers.

Now scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m – Governor Eric Holcomb will make an address to update Indiana on COVID, and more – we’ll cover and provide any significant news updates immediately, as well as Wednesday morning on the WLBC Morning Report.

One of Indy’s biggest conventions is back, and you’re invited. Gen Con is back and set for September 16th through the 19th. This year the convention will implement a hybrid schedule, with both in-person and virtual events scheduled. In-person attendance will have a limit, but that number hasn’t been announced yet.

Murray’s Jewelers recently donated a chunk of their fourth quarter profits to two local agencies. $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI, and nearly $13,000 to The Community Foundation. They asked on this social media post that if you have the means and would also like to donate to these two agencies or volunteer, in the case of Second Harvest, please consider helping out.

MedStat 500s – according to a social media post, Muncie has two of these new vehicles that are small enough to travel in places a normal sized ambulance cannot. According to the post, it cost $0 to the city through a grant and brings the department in line with other similarly sized cities.

High school bowling semi-states are tomorrow. Many teams and individuals are competing, as we mentioned earlier this week on WLBC. Oh, and the basketball semi states are tomorrow, too. Blackford and Carmel are still in it.

Noblesville unveiled a new logo this week. The release says it features an “N” for Noblesville surrounded by the celebrated square brick star, unlike any other community.

This month, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT NOW) is celebrating 15 years of helping thousands of Hoosiers overcome their tobacco addiction and live healthier lives. To mark the anniversary, the Quitline is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls, while supplies last. For more information visit QuitNowIndiana.com.

Madison county bridges need to be fixed, but is there money for that? Over the next decade the latest bridge inspection shows Madison County will need to spend approximately $10.8 million to upgrade 17 structures. The Herald Bulletin says the county’s commissioners could raise the tax rate to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but the tax rate has not changed for several years.