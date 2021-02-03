Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Senator, in the Zoom Room yesterday. Indiana Senator Todd Young has been in the news lately, after being in a select group to meet with President Biden Monday night, about the next stimulus bill. Young says one of the major sticking points between plans includes state government aid payments

Though that presser was about COVID, Sen. Young was asked about US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia – he did not hold back

Indiana residents are getting their COVID shots at a higher than expected rate

Gov. Holcomb will again address Indiana today at 2:30 p.m., and we will cover and provide any significant updates immediately, plus coverage on tomorrow mornings news.

Have you been to a Tincaps game in recent years? The cover athlete of the newest baseball video game has ties to Indiana. Rob Connett reports.

Portland, Muncie, and Anderson – that’s the today thru Friday plan for free food distribution from Second Harvest Food Bank. More info at CureHunger.org.

It’s time to start saving dates: May 13 and 14 will be the 17th annual Hillcroft golf scramble at the Players Club in Yorktown.

Muncie’s getting a lot of trees

That’s Mayor Ridenour from a social media post yesterday.

Indiana Senator Todd Young has voted and supported some bipartisan efforts, especially of late, and he was asked yesterday during a press conference covered by WLBC’s Steve Lindell, if he thinks that might hurt his chances for re-election if he chooses to run again

They’ll discuss enrollment and Student Registration, the 2021 Budget, Design review of Brown Family Amphitheater, Design review of Cooper Science Building restoration and Demolition, and more topics at the Regular Meeting of the Ball State University Board of Trustees this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Applications are being accepted through the end of February for openings on the Anderson Fire Department, which is looking to hire up to six firefighters. Applications are available the link on our Local News Page now. www.cityofanderson.com/jobs.aspx

98 Million Americans Expect their Partner to Spend Less on Valentine’s Day, according to Wallet Hub. Men are nearly two times more likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt. Other findings of their survey: 47% of people wouldn’t marry someone with bad credit. 47% of people would break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly. 44% of people say irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.