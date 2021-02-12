Two Named To First Mercants Board Of Directors

First Merchants Corporation, a $14.1 billion financial holding company, has elected Susan Brooks and Mark Hardwick to the Board of Directors of First Merchants Corporation and First Merchants Bank. Brooks represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Hardwick is Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Corporation and First Merchants Bank. Both Ms. Brooks and Mr. Hardwick will be on the ballot for continuing terms at the Corporation’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in May 2021.