Nominations Being Accepted For David Sursa Leadership Award

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the annual David Sursa Leadership Award. The award rewards, recognizes and encourages extraordinary leadership by a non-profit board member in Delaware County. The award is given annually to recognize a non-profit board member in Delaware County who displays the characteristics and commitment to community expressed by David Sursa during his lifetime. For more information on the David Sursa Leadership Award, visit our website at cfmdin.org.