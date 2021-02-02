Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Another group now allowed to sign up. As you first heard on WLBC yesterday morning, the Indiana Department of Health announced that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Ball State will serve as the Host Institution for part of the Big Dance, for games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse… President Mearns in the WLBC radio News Zoom Room last Thursday. He said there’s even a contingency plan that in the unlikely event of more changes, that a game or two could be played at Worthen Arena – unlikely, but remotely possible.

They MADE the goal: late last week the Muncie Salvation Army received a call from Mr. Larry New and his wife, who had heard the goal was missed by 5.1% – and CrownPointe Communities, and Heritage Medical Group Construction each made an additional donation of $4,365.00 to reach 100% of The Muncie Salvation Army Christmas Goal.

The Juneteenth Legacy Project is a massive 5,000 square foot art installation and storytelling space will be dedicated on June 19, 2021 in Galveston, where Juneteenth originated. The project is being produced by a Galveston-based nonprofit organization. WLBC News covered a press conference yesterday on the first day of Black History Month, and will share more, later this week. Please visit JuneteenthLegacyProject on the web.

ACS tried for yesterday, but Mother Nature said no. What would have been back to buildings finally yesterday, turned out to be a one day extension to no school at ACS. Hoping for better roads, and smiles behind masks today.

Delaware County’s new Justice Center is partially operational, and MITS announced a new route headed there. Delaware County Commissioner James King told The Star Press on Friday that hope is that within the next two weeks all county offices that are to shift to the renovated former Wilson Middle School will be moved. The last group to move will be the inmates from the jail, though that date will not be released.

Zoom to learn about solar. At 6:30 p.m. tonight (Feb. 2), Solarize Indiana will provide information about the federal tax credit of 26% being extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business. There is no charge to attend, but prior registration is required – at facebook.com/solarizeECI.

As tax filing season draws nearer, some more quick Tax Tips from the Indiana Department of Revenue: if you claimed certain deductions or credits be sure to include all required and supporting documentation. Make and save copies of all relevant paperwork submitted, in case you need to reference them later. Be sure to send state returns to DOR. Federal returns go to the IRS.

The Delaware Community School district has announced the start of kindergarten roundup for the 2021-22 school year. Parents will need to pre-register their children for kindergarten by March 12. Pre-registration forms are available at each elementary school. A child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021, to enroll.