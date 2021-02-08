Teen Faces Charges In Deadly Crash

Charges face a Muncie teen whom police say caused a traffic accident after smoking pot. 19 year old Riley Kramer faces a felony charge carrying up to 12 years in prison. The Star Press reports she was driving southbound on Ind. 3, when she made a left turn in front of a northbound motorcycle operated by 48-year-old Michael D. Hall of Muncie.

Hall was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the scene. She was arrested in August and was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a bond of $11,000.