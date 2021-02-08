$30,000 Crowdfunding Goal Set For Halteman Park Project

Muncie residents may soon be able to enjoy a new park if a new crowdfunding campaign reaches its $30,000 fundraising goal by April 6. If successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will provide a matching grant as part of its CreatINg Places program. The funds raised will be used to transform the former private Halteman Swim Club Site into a public park, paying special attention to introducing new playground equipment into the space which will be available to all the people of Muncie.