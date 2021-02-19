Scholarship Named In Student’s Honor

The Muncie Campus of Ivy Tech Community College announces its newest endowed scholarship; Irie’s Guiding Fund. The new scholarship opportunity is named for Irie Elisabeth O’Shea, who tragically passed away in a house fire at the young age of 17. Irie was a stand-out Junior at Wes-Del High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the color guard team, and a tutor to younger students. Irie was known for her kindness and willingness to help others learn and grow. It was Irie’s passion to help others. It was that passion that fueled her desire to attend Ivy Tech Community College and then Ball State University to become a Guidance Counselor.