Monday, 2/15/2021 Woof Boom Morning news

Today, is President’s Day This is a federal holiday, so the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail and all post offices will be closed. If the mail WAS being delivered today, the WEATHER would not be an impact, of course – BUT it might affect your day today, and tonight – that’s coming up with Steve Lindell, and meteorologist Ryan Martin from Hoosier Ag Today.

We’ll have the latest in our National news in a moment, but Indiana’s two Republican Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young voted not to convict former President Trump Saturday, when the final vote was taken for the impeachment trial in the Senate. Young issued a statement, “I remain troubled and saddened by the events leading up to and on the day of the Capitol riots, however, it is improper under the present circumstances for the former president of the United States to be subject to an impeachment trial.”

Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff through this Thursday in memory of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. Bayh, the wife of former Indiana Governor and U.S. Senator Evan Bayh, died last week of cancer at the age of 61.

With Valentine’s Day yesterday, you might wonder: your heart is actually capable of breaking. Broken Heart Syndrome, is a “stress hormone response that causes reduced heart function and heart failure”, says IU Health cardiologist Dr. Kyle Frick. Overall, Dr. Frick says it is rare — but if you have symptoms that are new and worrisome, like chest pain or shortness of breath, you should talk to your doctor.

Indiana set a new record-high for sports gambling in January, as Hoosiers placed nearly 350 million dollars in bets. The next couple of months could be even bigger.

Want your refund four times faster? File electronically. The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting tax filings for the 2021 individual income tax season. Indiana filers have from now until April 15, 2021, to file their individual income tax returns and pay any taxes owed. Refunds from electronic filings are issued on average in under 14 days.

The Dollison’s ask for your help. Mary and Cornelius have started a go fund me page to help reunite a family. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Thompson was separated from her daughter, Aliannah (Ali), in Jamaica over two years ago so she could work on cruise ship sailing out of Jamaica. A local missionary offered to take care of Ali while mom was gone for several months at a time. After eighteen months, the cruise ship Lizzie was working on discontinued operations due to Covid entering a Jamaican port causing Lizzie to be unemployed and homeless. The Dollison’s continued, in a press release, “We decided to set up a “Go Fund Me” account to raise money so Lizzie could buy land and build a home in Jamaica. We found a local contractor that travels back and forth from Delaware County to Jamaica who is building the home at cost.” Now they are working on the remaining $32,000 to construct the small home. Tax deductible checks can be given to First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Please make sure that you note on your donation that it’s for “Lizzie & Ali Thompson.” The go fund me page is posted on our local news page now. (https://gf.me/u/zbh4z3)

Yorktown Town Council will meet in regular session tomorrow at 05:30 PM at their Town Hall. Pete Olson says the in-person gathering will also accept members of the public.

Seven area wrestlers from Cowan, Daleville, Jay County, Monroe Central and New Castle punched their tickets to the IHSAA state wrestling finals. Four others reported by the Herald Bulletin from the Madison county area! And, girls swimming successes, too – congrats to all.