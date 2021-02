INDOT has awarded the City of Muncie $4.6 million of Federal Highway Administration construction and inspection funds for local projects. The projects that were funded include Tillotson from Kilgore to McGalliard, McGalliard from Tillotson to Wheeling and McGalliard from Martin Luther King Junior Blvd to the 67 bypass, east of Muncie Mall. The Tillotson to Kilgore construction was awarded $2,116,000.