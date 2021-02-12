Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Promising trends. Ball State University’s latest COVID data is trending downward

President Mearns from a WLBC Zoom interview yesterday morning. See that entire interview now on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page, and hear it this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

A new way to communicate. John Barlow, Administrator of the Muncie Sanitary District, reported in this week’s regular Board meeting, that there will be a new way to report flooding problems in Muncie

Barlow also stated that more documentation, as to the Sanitary District is being uploaded regularly to improve transparency.

A manufacturing milestone was reached this week at the Toyota Motor North America plant in Gibson County. The 30-millionth U.S.-assembled Toyota vehicle rolled off the line this week at the Toyota plant in Princeton, Ind. Inside Indiana Business says Hoosier workers completed the production of an all-hybrid 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan.

In early March, a new event for Members of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will feature local healthcare providers

Jay Julian said in our WLBC Zoom Room interview this week, this free event is March 4th from 2 till 3:30 p.m. for Chamber as well as Shafer Leadership Academy members.

Indiana will get another round of snow this weekend along with wind chill factors below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Although it is too early to say how much snow the state will get early next week, the National Weather Service has said that another winter weather system will move in with chances of snow being the highest between Monday and Thursday.

A rare occurrence: tonight’s Anderson Indians boys’ basketball game will feature tickets, sold at the door! That, via Twitter yesterday morning.

It’s been four years. Tomorrow marks four years since the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana. A man, wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie covered by a blue coat, forced the two girls off of the Monon High Bridge and the historic trails east of town. Countless tips have been received, and the case is not closed.

The city of Marion, and Madison County are part of 11 communities that have partnered with non-profits for federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities (CCPWD) grant program. Marion, in partnership with Carey Services, Inc., will build twelve internet kiosks inside community partner locations, and more, to create virtual social programming for adults with disabilities. Madison County, in partnership with The Hopewell Center, will create a multi-prong social connection program, using technology to connect participants.

Vertex Intelligence announced plans is creating up to 37 new, high-wage jobs in Zionsville by the end of 2024. Vertex is a data science company that develops artificial intelligence products and solutions.

Water Departments are warning people to stop flushing their disposable masks. Brownsburg said their wastewater department is “experiencing a high volume of disposable masks getting flushed down the toilet.” The issue is that the elastic bands are getting stuck on equipment, causing it to fail. The concern is that as equipment fails, raw sewage can back up into homes and businesses.

The first step has been taken toward implementing vote centers in 2022 for Madison County. The County Council voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution to institute vote centers by the May 2022 primary, according to the Herald Bulletin. The county’s Board of Commissioners will have to approve the vote center concept. The exact cost of the equipment is not known, but that information might be provided to the County Council at the March meeting. Currently 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties use vote centers in their elections.

A bill under consideration at the Statehouse would repeal the law that requires Hoosiers to obtain licenses to carry handguns. Supporters tell WISH TV the legislation is getting a hearing is a huge step in the right direction to restore Second Amendment rights. Critics say it is dangerous because it makes it too easy for people to get a gun.