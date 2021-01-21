Young Artist Competition Hosted By MSO

The Muncie Symphony Orchestra hosted a Young Artist Competition on Sunday in Sursa Hall on the campus of Ball State University for 26 young artists. Students prepare for months to perform a solo from memory in front of a panel of expert judges. Among the winners, Elementary Division (3rd-5th grade) Winner: Alice Zheng —5th grade violinist from Bloomington.

Honorable Mention: Andrew Lee —5th grade pianist from Carmel. Junior Division (6th-8th grade) Winner: Lily Sullivan —8th grade violinist from Bloomington. Honorable Mention: Max Salzinger —8th grade cellist from Carmel. Senior Division (9th-12th grade) Winner: Cooper Olsen —9th grade violinist from Bloomington. Honorable Mention: Abigail Ko —Abigail is an 11th grade violinist from Carmel. Honorable Mention: Zhe (Elson) Koh —10th grade violinist from Bloomington.