Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Much improved map. Far fewer counties are in the Red, after yesterday’s weekly update of the weekly 2-metric scores for tracking COVID. Henry and Blackford counties are the only nearby ones still in the Red. Madison, notably, improved to Orange after two weeks. Jay county is the best in the state – with a yellow ranking. Delaware county is still one of only a handful statewide that has not been “in the Red.”

We have become so accustomed to WEDNESDAY COVID briefings, that we were ready to cover yesterday – when in fact, the meeting was moved to TODAY. We will cover and report any substantial information.

What was the biggest item at the most recent Yorktown Town Council meeting?

That’s Manager Pete Olson from the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room yesterday.

Philip Rivers is retiring from football, ending his 17-year career. Rivers, who spent this past season with the Indianapolis Colts after 16 years with the Los Angeles Chargers, said in a statement Wednesday that playing quarterback in the NFL was his “childhood dream.”

Arrested for a shooting in Fishers: A teenage boy…. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness was contacted publicly on Twitter, by a resident that wrote “Seems like a bit of overkill for some 15 year old dope dealer.” Fadness wrote, “No one knew it was a teen at the time. That teen had shot someone minutes before. I am 100% confident our officers would have done all they could to keep you, themselves, and the shooter safe if they would have confronted him.”

FSSA will assist families impacted by COVID within the Muncie Community Schools, and Dr. Kwiatkowski recently explained how it will work

The NCAA has announced more details regarding the state of Indiana hosting all of “March Madness” this year. The men’s Division I basketball tournament will begin March 18, with Indiana University’s Assembly Hall and Purdue’s Mackey Arena hosting the play-in games, plus some of the first-round games, along with Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium. The second round will be played just in Indianapolis. “Sweet 16” games will be played only at Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Then Lucas Oil Stadium alone will host the “Elite 8,” the “Final Four” on April 3 and the National Championship on April 5.

Our community conversation Radio series continues later this morning: You’re Talking, WLBC’s Listening, at 9 a.m. – our guest today will be WaTasha Barnes Griffin, CEO of the Muncie YWCA.

The Anderson Police Department believes the 52-year-old woman that died last Thursday was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Banita L. Mitchell’s cause of death was ruled blunt-force trauma. Major Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department told the Herald Bulletin this week that Mitchell’s injuries were consistent with a person that was struck by a vehicle. Anyone who has information about this incident can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.