Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Governor spoke last night – and will today. Eric Holcomb touted his administration’s achievements last night, as well as the challenges during the State of the State address.

Yesterday afternoon, even before he spoke, the Indiana Democratic Party issued a press release that, “slammed Governor Eric Holcomb for breaking his promise made during the 2020 State of the State Address and last year’s gubernatorial election to increase the pay for Indiana’s teachers.”

Back home again, in Indiana – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will travel to Columbus, Indiana today and will thank friends and longtime supporters, at a media event at Columbus Municipal Airport.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair today from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time. Registration is not required. The event will be held via Microsoft Teams, an online video conferencing application for both desktop and mobile devices.

He said there could be some opportunities for such meetings announced by the end of February.

The Madison County Commissioners voted Tuesday to request County Attorney Ashley Hopper to draft a resolution to extend the syringe exchange program operated by Aspire Indiana Health through July 1, according to the Herald Bulletin.

The Indiana Broadcasters Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2021 College Scholarship Program. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 3rd. Official transcripts from the college or university are required and can be emailed from the college/university to sam@indianabroadcasters.org.

Values UP. From yesterday’s MuncieJournal.com, the Delaware County Commissioners have overseen a great increase in the assessed value of the county over the past four years. County Commissioner James King said, “Increased assessed values are the building blocks of government.” From 2015 to 2019, the assessed value of property in Delaware County “outside the city of Muncie” has increased by $56.8 million.

You are in good hands for safety. ISP Superintendent Doug Carter, at last week’s COVID Briefing, as asked about Statehouse security, with possible demonstrations, protests or other possible gatherings

The average price for gas across Indiana yesterday was $2.36 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s an increase of six cents from where it was this time last week. The cheapest gas in the state is in Merrillville where it’s $1.95.

Members of United Auto Workers Union, the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police and the union representing the Parks, Street, City of Anderson Transit System and Sewer departments will receive 1% more in their paychecks this year. Following some discussion at last Thursday’s meeting, the Anderson City Council approved the 2021 pay increases for workers represented by the three unions, reported the Herald Bulletin. Councilman Ty Bibbs, was elected to serve as president of the council this year.

Our community conversation Radio series continues later this morning: You’re Talking, WLBC’s Listening, at 9 a.m. – our guest today will be Bishop Keith Oneal from Destiny Christian Center International, Muncie.