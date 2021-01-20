Ball Brothers Foundation To Honor Area Teachers

Ball Brothers Foundation will again honor Delaware County teachers in 2021 through the Foundation’s Excellence in Teaching Award. Nominations from school districts are due on Monday, February 1. Teachers eligible to be nominated include those with at least three years of experience who are currently teaching in a K-12 classroom in any of Delaware County’s public school systems. Each district develops its own selection process and can submit up to three nominations with no more than one nomination each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels.