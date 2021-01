Forward Visions, Incorporated in partnership with the American Electric Power Foundation on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power and the Muncie NAACP Branch will host a Virtual Expungement Workshop on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 6:00pm-8:00pm. The workshop will provide information to individuals with criminal records who may have been denied employment or other services because of their record. Participants will learn the expungement process, eligibility, and learn how to proceed.