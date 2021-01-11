Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Pacers in person, soon. As WLBC’s Kim Morris told you first on Friday, you’ll soon be able to go to a Pacers game. Rob Connett reports

The Madison County Health Department is expecting more COVID-19 vaccination doses today and plans to begin administering them this week. Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator told the Herald Bulletin doses will continue to be delivered each Monday but the Health Department doesn’t know how many to expect beyond the first week right now. Up to this point, Community Hospital Anderson is vaccinating health care workers and first responders in the county.

Friday, we shared some of the Democrats priorities, now info on the House Republicans who have a string of spending proposals among their priorities for this year’s legislative session

Another example of a powerful, positive resource in our area: the Shafer Leadership Academy recently hosted Ethics Training for City of Muncie. Read all about it today in our free MuncieJournal.com.

This Wednesday, the Hamilton Southeastern School District will consider a possible return to classrooms as soon as Jan. 19th. With the county’s Red status, it seems unlikely for a change from virtual learning, so parents and guardians should plan accordingly.

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission (ICRC) and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission will be hosting the State of Indiana’s 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration on Thursday, January 14, at 12:00pm EST. This year’s celebration will be held online. Register with the link we have on our Local News page right now. https://www.in.gov/mlkihc/2385.htm

This week, Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will have Tailgate Food Distribution Events in New Castle Tuesday, North Manchester on Wednesday, Muncie Mall and Blackford County Fairgrounds on Thursday, and Winchester on Friday. Volunteers are always needed, at the events as well as at the warehouse.

“An Evening With Michael Bublé”, scheduled for March 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, has been called off. Those who purchased through the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office may bring tickets for in-person refunds, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5.pm.

Over the weekend, BSU men and women’s basketball teams lost. Men have a road game Tuesday, and women have a road game Wednesday.

A lot of people want the vaccine. Hoosiers 80 and older are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, but there are some things you should know first. John Herrick reports

A total of 33,500 Hoosiers age 80 or older registered for free COVID-19 vaccines between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, the first day of eligibility for this age group. Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened.

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post received a complaint last week from a local citizen reporting a phone scam. The scammer called asking this citizen for the phone number of the local Indiana State Police Department, saying they were the victim of ID theft and needed the phone number so that he could alert the police. A short time after that call, this same citizen received another phone call, with the Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with the “260-432-8661” phone number. The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone, is either to ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers, or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right. You should NEVER provide any information over the phone to an unknown caller.

Today is #WearBlueDay and National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The Indiana General Assembly is now back in session. The Muncie Delaware County Chamber is offering members the opportunity to hear from and talk to our legislators at their Legislative Update. Friday, January 22, a Zoom Virtual Event from 11:30am-1:00pm $10 per person. Members only. Reservation deadline is Thursday, January 21st. Contact Erin Ailstock to make your reservation.

President Donald Trump could face legal trouble over his rhetoric stoking his supporters before a group of them attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, said Anderson University President John Pistole in an article in the Herald Bulletin. Pistole said any decision to prosecute President Trump would be a policy decision, and one he’s glad he doesn’t have to make. Before coming to AU, Pistole was the former deputy director of the FBI and administrator of the Transportation Security Administration.

Police say he attacked her with a hammer, and now he’s headed to jail. Donnie Burgess reports

The city of Muncie will provide free masks to those in need through use of the CARES-ACT. If you manage/own a business, non-profit group, or organization in Muncie that need masks for your staff or for the community that you serve, please contact Dustin Clark, Director of Special Projects.