Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Fast work by Indy cops. An arrest has been made in Sunday morning’s mass murder on the east side of Indianapolis. Chris Davis reports

A new airline will soon offer nonstop service out of Indianapolis International Airport. Beginning May 28, Sun Country will offer flights to Minneapolis twice per week on Mondays and Fridays. On Sept. 2, the airline will add nonstop service to Orlando.

The Speaker of the Indiana House is assuring you teacher pay is a top priority among lawmakers at the statehouse. Kurt Darling reports

Minnesota-based Target is thanking frontline employees for dealing with the challenges of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic in a way most will appreciate. Cold, hard cash. Hourly team members are receiving a $500 bonus in the new year. Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried leaders will receive $1,000 to $2,000.

In its second year Madison County Cares, a mental health and community resource fair, is going online. It’s free but you do need to register online. Intersect is partnering with Convene Communities to host the event, according to the Herald Bulletin. It will be broadcast online on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. and also recorded to watch later.

New Castle WAS the plan today – but it was cancelled… Wabash tomorrow is on, unless we hear otherwise – free food distributions by Second Harvest Food Bank ECI. Volunteers needed – sign up at curehunger.org.

Bimbo the deer was becoming something of a celebrity in Fishers, after he was spotted hanging around with two husky dogs. The fawn was spotted near traffic, and was taken in by a family for safety. Recently, Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers seized the deer following complaints about a wild animal being kept as a pet. Bimbo, was named after a Mexican brand of sandwich bread according to the Fox 59 story.

Back to work at Statehouse. Kurt Darling reports on what lawmakers plan to hit hard after taking a week off

Promising signs, but stay the course to beat down COVID

Dr. Box from the State Department of Health last week. Many are wondering if tomorrow’s briefing will include another age-group opening to make vaccine appointments. We will find out at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For our listeners in or around Fishers, you have a new option for getting the coronavirus vaccine. A brand new COVID-19 vaccination site is open. At an old Marsh grocery store, on 116th Street near Brooks School Road. City leaders say the site will be able to give 1,600 shots a day, but appointments are required.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, February 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to engage in planned programing intended to foster a diverse, highly skilled, and professional workforce. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, February 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Approximately one year after the Madison County Board of Commissioners in 2019 voted to change the boundaries for the three commissioner districts to more closely align with the county’s population, legislation authored by state Sen. Mike Gaskill could change how county commissioners are elected statewide. The Pendleton Republican, is proposing that starting in 2022 county commissioners in 89 of Indiana’s 92 counties be elected from districts based on population. Senate Bill 179 has been assigned to the Elections Committee of the Indiana Senate.

We’ll hear from Lathay Pegues today at about 9 a.m., on our special Radio series called You’re Talking, WLBC’s Listening, as we continue to have conversations with community leaders and start – and continue – conversations.

Indiana history: this week in 1946, In an innovative joint broadcast, four Indianapolis radio stations helped raise funds for the fight against polio. Governor Ralph Gates went on the air to introduce the program, which included Reid Chapman from WISH, Joe Pierson from WFBM, Everett Howard from WIBC, and Wally Nehrling from WIRE. News was presented by Gilbert Forbes with sports reports from Tom Carnegie.