RACER Trust and the City of Muncie today announced they have reached an agreement for the city to purchase the 53-acre main parcel of RACER’s former General Motors property located at 1200 W. 8th St. The city intends to build a solar field on the property with up to 24.6 million kWh of generating capacity. The former General Motors property will remain under contract to the city as it works to identify engineering and placement with the developer for the solar project.