Saturday update: Indiana COVID statistics

HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,188 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 608,519 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,317 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,890,956 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,879,896 on Friday. A total of 6,701,477 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, nearly 419,000 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 94,000 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.